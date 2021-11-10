Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 98,364.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,542 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Black Hills by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,389,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,342,000 after purchasing an additional 96,288 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Black Hills by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,002,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,953,000 after acquiring an additional 72,546 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Black Hills by 22.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,429,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $159,428,000 after acquiring an additional 443,288 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Black Hills by 2.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,215,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,130,000 after acquiring an additional 29,476 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Black Hills by 16.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,093,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,787,000 after acquiring an additional 155,079 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BKH shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Sidoti raised their price objective on Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Black Hills currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.71.

BKH stock opened at $64.62 on Wednesday. Black Hills Co. has a twelve month low of $57.02 and a twelve month high of $72.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.44.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 12.96%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This is a positive change from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.40%.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

