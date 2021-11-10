Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.84 Million Position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 126,296.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,574 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Upwork were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,741,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,923 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,756,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,203 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,499,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,160,000 after purchasing an additional 854,679 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,640,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,799,000 after purchasing an additional 403,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,695,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $135,519.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $53,531.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 701,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,603,946.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,212 shares of company stock valued at $7,628,916. 9.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America started coverage on Upwork in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.55.

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK opened at $45.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.97. Upwork Inc. has a one year low of $25.44 and a one year high of $64.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.48 and a beta of 1.86.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). Upwork had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $128.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

