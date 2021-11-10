Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 22,796 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 99,113.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,796 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,008,000 after acquiring an additional 19,784 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in ONE Gas by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,745,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,602,000 after purchasing an additional 30,429 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $656,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ONE Gas by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in ONE Gas by 673.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 34,082 shares in the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $57,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,326.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of OGS opened at $68.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.50. ONE Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.52 and a twelve month high of $82.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.62 and a 200-day moving average of $72.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $273.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.24 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.73%.

OGS has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ONE Gas from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.50.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

