Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 43,096 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 105,112.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,096 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the second quarter worth $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the second quarter worth $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the second quarter worth $55,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 210.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NJR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $38.71 on Wednesday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $44.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.57.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.