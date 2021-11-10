Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Raises Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 112,772.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,405 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,493,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.33.

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $130.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.99. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.61 and a twelve month high of $158.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The business had revenue of $825.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.32 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.94%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

