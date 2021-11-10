Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Price Target Raised to $1,531.00

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.70% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MTD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,396.60.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,557.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of 48.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.03. Mettler-Toledo International has a fifty-two week low of $1,033.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,626.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,481.67 and a 200-day moving average of $1,424.30.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $951.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.63 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 33.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 7,500 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,533.41, for a total transaction of $11,500,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,916,195.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 124 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,513.88, for a total value of $187,721.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,818.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,311 shares of company stock valued at $17,353,732 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,819,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

