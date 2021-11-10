MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Stock Price Down 1.7%

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD)’s stock price was down 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.25 and last traded at $17.79. Approximately 49,125 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 43,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.09.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.60.

