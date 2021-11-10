MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU) Stock Price Up 3.5%

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU)’s stock price rose 3.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $207.78 and last traded at $200.76. Approximately 349,581 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 351,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $194.05.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.76.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.25% of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

