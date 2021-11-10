MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Up to $797.51

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $797.51, but opened at $847.08. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $848.80, with a volume of 4,006 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSTR. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $529.44.

The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $685.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $629.11.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $127.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.48 million. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 87.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.55, for a total value of $3,106,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.08, for a total value of $8,070,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $18,241,200 in the last ninety days. 25.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 192.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 444.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 685.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 55.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy Company Profile (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

