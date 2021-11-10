Millennium Management LLC Buys 120,178 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 446.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 147,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,178 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $22,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMG. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 257.1% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 493.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 696 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $185.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.04. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $191.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.39.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $575.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.91 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 21.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.83.

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $188.39 per share, for a total transaction of $508,653.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $158.01 per share, with a total value of $316,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 183,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,039,551.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

