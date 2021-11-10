Millennium Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711,569 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $20,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 244.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,277,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,099,000 after buying an additional 8,002,911 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 109.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,807,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,518,000 after buying an additional 3,040,145 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 86.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,898,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,778,000 after buying an additional 1,802,299 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,107.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,549,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,903,000 after purchasing an additional 86,085 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ASO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.36.

In related news, CMO Steven Paul Lawrence sold 4,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $213,929.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Heather A. Davis sold 4,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $201,552.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,661,970 shares of company stock valued at $812,205,048 over the last 90 days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ASO opened at $47.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.94 and a 1-year high of $48.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.85.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 48.08%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

