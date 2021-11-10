Millennium Management LLC Has $21.49 Million Stock Position in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 114.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 994,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 531,628 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in AxoGen were worth $21,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXGN. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of AxoGen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of AxoGen by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in AxoGen by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in AxoGen in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. 76.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AXGN opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. AxoGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.16.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 21.68% and a negative net margin of 21.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AXGN shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

