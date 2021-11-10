Millennium Management LLC Increases Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 48.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 892,088 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291,063 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $21,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 14.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,512 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,541 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the second quarter worth $1,229,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 56.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 606,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,938,000 after purchasing an additional 219,900 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the second quarter worth $853,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 935,957 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,053,000 after purchasing an additional 26,705 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SM opened at $37.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 5.77. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $38.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.55.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.60. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 26.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $760.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 170.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that SM Energy will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. SM Energy’s payout ratio is -0.41%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SM. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.89.

In related news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 12,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $460,829.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $550,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,977,330. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

