Millennium Management LLC Makes New Investment in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 524,111 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,943,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Yelp by 937.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 155,792 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 140,769 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $358,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,236,678 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $49,418,000 after purchasing an additional 83,107 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Yelp by 661.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,167 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 47,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Yelp by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 515,958 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $20,618,000 after acquiring an additional 18,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Yelp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.53.

NYSE:YELP opened at $38.89 on Wednesday. Yelp Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $43.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.74 and a beta of 1.76.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The local business review company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.87 million. Yelp had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,085 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $147,631.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Miriam Warren sold 2,535 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $94,023.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

About Yelp

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

