Millennium Management LLC Purchases 162,526 Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 686,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,526 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 2.13% of i3 Verticals worth $20,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in i3 Verticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in i3 Verticals by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,033,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,230,000 after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in i3 Verticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 123,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in i3 Verticals by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 77,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in i3 Verticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

IIIV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on i3 Verticals in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.78.

Shares of IIIV stock opened at $22.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.78 million, a PE ratio of -65.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.53 and a 1-year high of $35.99.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $60.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.21 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV).

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.