Millennium Management LLC Raises Stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 165.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,487,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 927,512 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $23,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGY. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 233,998.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,822,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,751,000 after buying an additional 3,821,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 359.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,003,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,577,000 after buying an additional 3,131,603 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 586.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,181,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,568,000 after buying an additional 1,009,629 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,221,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,397,000 after buying an additional 815,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 158.9% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,155,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,066,000 after buying an additional 709,400 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGY stock opened at $20.97 on Wednesday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $22.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 2.47.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The firm had revenue of $283.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $122,850,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MGY shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

