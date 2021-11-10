Millennium Management LLC Raises Stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 165.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,487,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 927,512 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $23,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,591,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,580,000 after buying an additional 84,812 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,037,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,034,000 after buying an additional 639,753 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,221,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,397,000 after buying an additional 815,539 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,823,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,168,000 after buying an additional 50,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 11.3% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,593,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,055,000 after buying an additional 667,311 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGY stock opened at $20.97 on Wednesday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $22.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 2.47.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The firm had revenue of $283.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $122,850,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MGY shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

