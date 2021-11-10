Millennium Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) by 503.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 922,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 769,983 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Star Bulk Carriers worth $21,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBLK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth $47,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at $170,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 40.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,249 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 14,801 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 9.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,595 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 7,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at $166,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBLK. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

SBLK stock opened at $19.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $26.00.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

