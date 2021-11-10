Millennium Management LLC Sells 106,351 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 17.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 515,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,351 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Energizer were worth $22,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the second quarter worth $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 150.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the second quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 9.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Energizer stock opened at $38.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.14 and a 52 week high of $52.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.54 and a beta of 1.11.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $721.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.20 million. Energizer had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 73.22%. Energizer’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.89.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

