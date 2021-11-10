MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Market Capitalization Achieves $42.05 Million

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.90 or 0.00006026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $42.05 million and approximately $136,602.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.36 or 0.00333044 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00012056 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004138 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000217 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,790,636 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

