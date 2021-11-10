Minerals Operating Dorchester Buys 6,000 Shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Stock

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) insider Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.16 per share, with a total value of $114,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Minerals Operating Dorchester also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 4,000 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.28 per share, with a total value of $77,120.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 3,450 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.30 per share, with a total value of $56,235.00.

Dorchester Minerals stock opened at $19.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.93. The stock has a market cap of $691.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.30. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $20.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.508 dividend. This is a boost from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.41%. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 139.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMLP. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,235,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 328,627 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 36,172 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Institutional investors own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests. Its NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by the operating partnership; and royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.

