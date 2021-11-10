Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS.

NASDAQ:NERV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.43. The stock had a trading volume of 84 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,763. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.91. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $4.12.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Minerva Neurosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Minerva Neurosciences stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,749 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.10% of Minerva Neurosciences worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

