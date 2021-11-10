Mist Trading 50.9% Higher This Week (MIST)

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. One Mist coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000319 BTC on popular exchanges. Mist has a market capitalization of $11.61 million and approximately $6.74 million worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mist has traded 50.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00052752 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $142.59 or 0.00220770 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000512 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00011225 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.18 or 0.00091632 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Mist is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mist should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

