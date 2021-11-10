Mizuho Lowers Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target to $160.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Mizuho from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FIS. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.36.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $115.47 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.75. The firm has a market cap of $71.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 312.09, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $104.29 and a 52-week high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 32.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,850,324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $260,174,000 after buying an additional 450,350 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 20.3% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 57,254 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,050,000 after acquiring an additional 9,647 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 74.0% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 19,309 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 8,211 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 281,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,900,000 after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 30.4% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,953,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $977,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,142 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

