Model N (NYSE:MODN) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.08-0.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $49.50-50.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.35 million.Model N also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.440-$0.490 EPS.

NYSE MODN traded down $5.10 on Wednesday, hitting $31.80. 909,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,336. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.35. Model N has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $48.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.30. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 14.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts expect that Model N will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MODN shares. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Model N from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.20.

In other news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $176,290.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $463,171.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 470,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,262,399.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,367 shares of company stock valued at $932,468 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Model N stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Model N were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

About Model N

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

