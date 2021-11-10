Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Bought by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Moderna by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,949,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,997,000 after buying an additional 112,251 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,224,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Moderna by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 159,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,448,000 after buying an additional 16,571 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Moderna by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,529,000. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $6,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,911,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 411,250 shares of company stock worth $152,215,165. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MRNA traded down $3.23 on Wednesday, hitting $233.62. 172,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,492,353. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.52 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $364.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.37. The stock has a market cap of $94.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.32.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.50.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.