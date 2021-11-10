Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 29.87% and a negative net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $114.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ MNTV traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $22.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,666,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,497. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Momentive Global has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $28.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.22 and a beta of 1.27.

In other Momentive Global news, Director Erika H. James sold 1,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $27,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Dharti Patel sold 1,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $32,619.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,867 shares of company stock worth $2,352,841 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter worth $194,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter worth $1,097,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter worth $10,213,000. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MNTV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Momentive Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

