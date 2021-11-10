Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Sold by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,188 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Momo were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Momo in the second quarter valued at $5,522,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Momo by 24.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 811,465 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,424,000 after acquiring an additional 159,206 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Momo by 147.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,414,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,653,000 after acquiring an additional 841,755 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Momo in the second quarter worth $1,044,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Momo by 7.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,301,206 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,921,000 after acquiring an additional 94,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

MOMO stock opened at $12.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.22. Momo Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $20.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.63.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The information services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $2.35. Momo had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Momo Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on MOMO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Momo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Momo from $18.30 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Momo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.08.

Momo Company Profile

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

