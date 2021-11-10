Monavale (MONA) Price Tops $1,087.24

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 10th. One Monavale coin can now be bought for $1,087.24 or 0.01589622 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Monavale has traded 37.2% lower against the US dollar. Monavale has a market cap of $9.76 million and $621,717.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Monavale alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $291.86 or 0.00426724 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00004893 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000372 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Monavale Coin Profile

Monavale (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 9,941 coins and its circulating supply is 8,976 coins. Monavale’s official website is www.digitalax.xyz . Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Monavale is medium.com/@digitalax

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Monavale Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monavale should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monavale using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monavale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monavale and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.