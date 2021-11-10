monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target Raised to $400.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $340.00 to $400.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.35% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MNDY. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of monday.com from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of monday.com from $270.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of monday.com from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of monday.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $432.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, monday.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.73.

NASDAQ MNDY traded down $91.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $352.88. 54,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,949. monday.com has a 52-week low of $155.01 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $366.18.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.74. The business had revenue of $70.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.11 million. The firm’s revenue was up 93.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that monday.com will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Holdings Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,709,817,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $364,705,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,540,000. ION Crossover Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,695,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,245,000.

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

