Money Design Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,758 shares during the quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 112.4% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 173.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 342.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $292,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.09. The stock had a trading volume of 33,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,350. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $31.07 and a 52 week high of $31.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.23.

