Money Design Co. Ltd. Purchases 10,369 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,369 shares during the period. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned 0.30% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $9,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.07. 12,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,100. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.08 and a 200-day moving average of $46.69. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $42.34 and a 52 week high of $48.60.

