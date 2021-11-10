Money Design Co. Ltd. Purchases 58,655 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 459,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,655 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned 0.10% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $25,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IGSB. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IGSB traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.22. The stock had a trading volume of 33,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,024,602. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $54.17 and a 1 year high of $55.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.71.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%.

