Money Design Co. Ltd. Sells 86,170 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Money Design Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 92.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 86,170 shares during the quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LQD. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA LQD traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $134.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,421,135. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.07 and its 200 day moving average is $133.68. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $127.91 and a 1-year high of $138.52.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

