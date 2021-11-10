MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Sets New 52-Week High at $560.00

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $560.00 and last traded at $560.00, with a volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $535.08.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDB. Argus raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $406.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $384.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $472.44.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $492.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $391.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.94 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. The firm had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.55, for a total value of $17,484,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,483,161.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.28, for a total value of $1,551,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,153 shares of company stock worth $44,035,148 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 10.7% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 187,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,821,000 after acquiring an additional 18,096 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 24.3% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 62.1% during the second quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 112.9% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 98,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,261,000 after buying an additional 52,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 76.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

