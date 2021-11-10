Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $556.75

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $556.75 and last traded at $551.61, with a volume of 411 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $546.28.

MPWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $501.29 and its 200-day moving average is $426.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.38, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.05 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.93%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.59, for a total value of $942,031.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 6,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.10, for a total transaction of $2,913,098.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,074 shares of company stock worth $22,887,457 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth $47,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,700.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

