More Avery Sells 5,100 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Director More Avery sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.50, for a total transaction of $1,792,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $351.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.08. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.33 and a 1-year high of $377.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.95.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3,047.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

SEDG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $322.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $360.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.26.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

