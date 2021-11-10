Morgan Stanley Acquires 57,036 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 391,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,036 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Cboe Global Markets worth $46,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 296.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Janet P. Froetscher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $666,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total transaction of $1,007,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $1,939,470. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBOE opened at $131.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.67 and its 200 day moving average is $120.01. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.65 and a 12-month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $369.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.91 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 45.93%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CBOE shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.46.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

