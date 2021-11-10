Morgan Stanley Boosts Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target to $180.00

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $180.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.72% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.78.

Shares of SPG stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $167.10. 8,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,715,370. The company has a market capitalization of $54.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.50. Simon Property Group has a 52 week low of $68.01 and a 52 week high of $171.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ bought 512,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 476.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,906 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 75,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,784,000 after purchasing an additional 9,518 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

