Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 410.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,023,796 shares of the coupon company’s stock after purchasing an additional 823,102 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.47% of Groupon worth $44,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Groupon by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 298,330 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $15,079,000 after purchasing an additional 36,847 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Groupon by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 371,395 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $16,029,000 after acquiring an additional 75,441 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Groupon by 307.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,644 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 53,315 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Groupon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,807,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Groupon by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,817 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $26.10 on Wednesday. Groupon, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $64.69. The firm has a market cap of $770.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.16.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The coupon company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $214.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.36 million. Groupon had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Groupon, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GRPN. Wedbush decreased their target price on Groupon from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Groupon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.17.

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

