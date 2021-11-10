Morgan Stanley Grows Position in New Frontier Health Co. (NYSE:NFH)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in New Frontier Health Co. (NYSE:NFH) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,027,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,515 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in New Frontier Health were worth $44,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of New Frontier Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Frontier Health in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Frontier Health in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of New Frontier Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Frontier Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $391,000.

Shares of NYSE:NFH opened at $11.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.84 and a beta of 0.11. New Frontier Health Co. has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $11.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.27.

New Frontier Health Corporation provides healthcare services in the People's Republic of China. It operates a network of hospital inpatient departments and integrated outpatient clinics, including satellite feeder clinics. The company's facilities include 24/7 emergency rooms, intensive care units, neonatal intensive care units, operating rooms, clinical laboratories, radiology, and blood banking services.

