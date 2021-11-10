Morgan Stanley Has $45.42 Million Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,251,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 145,052 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.52% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $45,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 133.3% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 68.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

OHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities cut Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.54.

Shares of OHI opened at $28.48 on Wednesday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.41 and a 12-month high of $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.42.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 41.32%. The firm had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 246.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.41%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 141.05%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

Featured Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.