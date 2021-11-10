Morgan Stanley Has $45.87 Million Stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 688,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 108,691 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $45,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 24.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,979,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $398,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,697 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 32.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,760,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $249,142,000 after acquiring an additional 922,824 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Haemonetics by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,954 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $111,619,000 after purchasing an additional 447,875 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Haemonetics by 619.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,098,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,220,000 after purchasing an additional 946,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Haemonetics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,035,553 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,957,000 after purchasing an additional 78,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAE stock opened at $60.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.26. Haemonetics Co. has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $142.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.31.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.85 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Haemonetics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

