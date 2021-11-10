Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF)

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OUTFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of OUTFF opened at $6.39 on Monday. Outokumpu Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.76.

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades as well as tailored products.

