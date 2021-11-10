Multiplier (BMXX) Trading 7.1% Lower Over Last Week

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. Multiplier has a total market capitalization of $306,336.93 and $5,907.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Multiplier coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000455 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Multiplier has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001503 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.59 or 0.00076012 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.53 or 0.00077431 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.55 or 0.00101487 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,461.35 or 0.99858110 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,701.35 or 0.07063770 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00020328 BTC.

Multiplier Coin Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance . The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Multiplier Coin Trading

