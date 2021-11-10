MyHealthChecked (LON:MHC) Shares Up 0.6%

MyHealthChecked Plc (LON:MHC) shares shot up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.77 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.65 ($0.02). 2,618,930 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 5,424,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.64 ($0.02).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.59. The company has a market cap of £12.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30.

About MyHealthChecked (LON:MHC)

MyHealthChecked Plc, a women's healthcare company, develops and commercializes mobile health diagnostics medical devices in the United Kingdom. Its products help women with unexplained infertility to concieve. The company offers myLotus, a dual purpose monitoring system that allows both ovulation (LH) and pregnancy (hCG) testing.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for MyHealthChecked Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MyHealthChecked and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.