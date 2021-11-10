MyNeighborAlice Price Tops $13.80 on Top Exchanges (ALICE)

MyNeighborAlice (CURRENCY:ALICE) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 10th. Over the last seven days, MyNeighborAlice has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. MyNeighborAlice has a total market cap of $317.51 million and $211.14 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MyNeighborAlice coin can now be purchased for approximately $13.80 or 0.00021312 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.48 or 0.00053226 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.60 or 0.00221688 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000505 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00011123 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.45 or 0.00091783 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

MyNeighborAlice Profile

MyNeighborAlice (CRYPTO:ALICE) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,000,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

