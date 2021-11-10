N-able (NYSE:NABL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

N-able (NYSE:NABL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE:NABL traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.46. The stock had a trading volume of 148,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,388. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.55. N-able has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

Get N-able alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of N-able in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of N-able in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of N-able in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of N-able in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of N-able in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

Featured Article: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for N-able Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N-able and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.