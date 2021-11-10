Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Lowered to “Neutral” at B. Riley

B. Riley lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NSSC. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Napco Security Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.80.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Shares of Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $45.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $828.36 million, a PE ratio of 55.73 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.97. Napco Security Technologies has a 1-year low of $25.27 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 13.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.42, for a total transaction of $803,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,646,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,323,692.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 1,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $71,299.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,437,206.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,058 shares of company stock worth $2,959,465. 21.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 9.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,066,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,772,000 after buying an additional 92,958 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 7.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 985,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,852,000 after buying an additional 65,225 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 5.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 787,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,649,000 after buying an additional 37,278 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 773,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,118,000 after buying an additional 32,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 7.5% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 499,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,522,000 after buying an additional 34,750 shares during the last quarter. 67.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.