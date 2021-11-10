National Bank Financial Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for goeasy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $14.62 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $14.56. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on goeasy from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on goeasy from C$207.00 to C$226.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on goeasy from C$182.00 to C$207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on goeasy from C$190.00 to C$202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on goeasy in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$261.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$217.29.

TSE:GSY opened at C$194.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.59, a quick ratio of 15.40 and a current ratio of 15.46. goeasy has a 52-week low of C$78.48 and a 52-week high of C$218.35. The firm has a market cap of C$3.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$198.63 and its 200 day moving average is C$172.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.10%.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

